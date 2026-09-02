Air India Express rolls out new uniforms for cabin crew, frontline staff

Air India Express on Wednesday announced that it rolled out new uniforms for its cabin crew and frontline staff from September 1 “introducing a fresh new look for the teams who welcome, assist and engage with guests every day.”

The colour palette reflects the airline’s energetic personality while reinforcing a cohesive look and feel across touchpoints. (HT Sourced Photo)

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“Launched from 1 September, the uniforms are being introduced across cabin crew, airport services, aviation security, and flight operations teams, reflecting the airline’s evolving identity and its ongoing transformation of the guest experience,” the airline said in a statement.

Through the airline’s ‘Tales of India initiative’, the airline has introduced distinctive aircraft tail art inspired by India’s indigenous art forms, crafts and cultural heritage.

“Drawing from the same inspiration, the uniforms incorporate design elements influenced by Tamil Nadu’s Kanjeevaram, Himachal Pradesh’s Pattu, Gujarat’s Patola, Assam’s Gamosa and Madhya Pradesh’s Bagh. The design reflects the meaningful connections Air India Express creates across regions, cultures and communities, while contemporary silhouettes inspired by the traditional kurti, complemented by tailored jackets, scarves and pocket squares, bring together Indian sensibilities and modern design,” the airline’s statement read.

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{{^usCountry}} Sunil Suresh, head, marketing, e-commerce & loyalty, Air India group, said, “Our frontline teams shape some of the most memorable moments in every guest’s journey, and these new uniforms are designed to reflect their energy, professionalism and warmth...Inspired by the spirit of our Tales of India initiative, the uniforms thoughtfully bring together cultural authenticity, comfort and functionality for our teams.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunil Suresh, head, marketing, e-commerce & loyalty, Air India group, said, “Our frontline teams shape some of the most memorable moments in every guest’s journey, and these new uniforms are designed to reflect their energy, professionalism and warmth...Inspired by the spirit of our Tales of India initiative, the uniforms thoughtfully bring together cultural authenticity, comfort and functionality for our teams.” {{/usCountry}}

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The uniforms create a visual connection with the airline’s brand and guest experience. (HT Sourced Photo)

Anchored in Air India Express’ vibrant Xpress Blue palette and accented with its signature Xpress Orange, the airline said that the uniforms create a visual connection with the airline’s brand and guest experience.

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It said that the colour palette reflects the airline’s energetic personality while reinforcing a cohesive look and feel across touchpoints.

A unique aspect of the project, the airline said, “is that the uniforms were designed in-house by Air India Express designer Pooja Krishnan, bringing an insider’s perspective shaped by a deep understanding of the needs and realities of frontline airline operations.”

Krishnan led the design of the uniforms for female cabin crew, airport services, aviation security and flight operations personnel, while the men’s cabin crew uniform was developed in collaboration with Trent Limited, the airline stated.

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“Crafted using banana crepe fabric, the uniforms are designed to meet the practical demands of airline operations, offering comfort, breathability, durability and elegant drape. The result is a collection that enables frontline teams to perform their roles with confidence while reflecting Air India Express’ warm, thoughtful and culturally connected approach to hospitality.”