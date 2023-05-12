Air India fined 30 lakh over pilot who entertained woman guest in cockpit

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a fine of ₹30 lakh on Air India for not addressing the safety related incident wherein the pilot of the Delhi-Dubai flight AI 915 let his woman friend into the cockpit on February 27 in violation of norms.

According to a crew member’s complaint to DGCA, the pilot’s woman friend spent about an hour in the cockpit (REUTERS File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HT was the first to report the the violation.

Also Read: Air India pilot let woman friend into cockpit on flight , complains crew

“Air India has been fined ₹30 lakh for not promptly and effectively addressing the safety sensitive issue. The pilot license of the PIC (pilot in command) has been suspended for a period of three months for misuse of his authority vested under the Aircraft Rules 1937 and allowing violation of the applicable DGCA regulations,” a DGCA statement said.

The regulator also issued a warning to the co-pilot for not being assertive in preventing the violation.

“During the flight, the pilot in command of the flight allowed the entry into cockpit during cruise of an Air India staff on duty travelling as passenger, in violation of DGCA regulations,” the regulator said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“CEO of Air India received a complaint in this regard from one of the operating crew member of the flight. However, the organisation did not take prompt corrective action despite this being a safety sensitive violation. Anticipating delayed response, the complainant approached the DGCA,” it added.

The regulator also directed Air India to take administrative action against the staff on duty who violated the rules including removing from any managerial functions in the organisation for a specified period.

Air India said it accepted the DGCA decision but contested the suggestion that it didn’t act on its own. “We acknowledge and accept the DGCA’s ruling. However, we reject the assertion that no action was taken by Air India in response to the complaint. There were a number of allegations which needed to be worked through with due process and confidentiality, and which commenced immediately upon the complaint being lodged,” the airline spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha LM Tripathi I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling. ...view detail