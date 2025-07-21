Air India flight veers off after landing in Mumbai. Here's what happened

An Air India flight from Kochi veered off the runway upon landing at Mumbai Airport on Monday, amid heavy rainfall. According to sources, three tyres of the aircraft burst during the landing, and the engine may have suffered damage.(Reuters File)

The airlines said that all passengers and crew members are safe and have disembarked from the aircraft, which taxied safely to the gate.

However, according to sources, three tyres of the aircraft burst during the landing, and the engine may have suffered damage.

Here's what happened:

