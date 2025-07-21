Air India flight veers off after landing in Mumbai. Here's what happened
Updated on: Jul 21, 2025 02:28 pm IST
The airlines said that all passengers and crew members are safe and have disembarked from the aircraft.
An Air India flight from Kochi veered off the runway upon landing at Mumbai Airport on Monday, amid heavy rainfall.
The airlines said that all passengers and crew members are safe and have disembarked from the aircraft, which taxied safely to the gate.
However, according to sources, three tyres of the aircraft burst during the landing, and the engine may have suffered damage.
Here's what happened:
- The Air India flight (AI-2744) from Kochi to Mumbai experienced a “runway excursion” upon landing at Mumbai Airport amid heavy rainfall. The incident took place around 9.30am.
- In an official statement, the airline said the aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members disembarked. No injuries were reported.
- “Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown,” Air India said in a statement.
- “The aircraft taxied safely to the gate and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority,” the airlines added.
- The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in a statement said that emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the "runway excursion".
- The airport has also reported minor damages to the airport's primary runway - 09/27.
- “CSMIA's emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the runway excursion. All passengers and crew are safe. There are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway, 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 - has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority,” the airport said.
- According to sources, the aircraft veered into a muddy area but did not get stuck due to its speed. They added that officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are present at the site.
