Kochi-Mumbai Air India flight overshoots runway on landing amid heavy rain

Air India flight AI 2744 A320 (VT-TYA) landed at Mumbai Airport on Monday and overshot the runway due to heavy rainfall in the city. Kochi-Mumbai Air India flight experiences runway excursion on landing amid heavy rain(X/@Aviationa2z)

The flight was coming to Mumbai from Kerala's Kochi. According to preliminary reports, the aircraft veered off the runway shortly after touchdown due to poor weather conditions.

Sources indicate that three tyres burst during the landing, and the aircraft’s engine may have been damaged. Nonetheless, the aircraft was able to taxi safely to the terminal gate, where all passengers and crew disembarked without incident.

Air India issued a statement confirming the incident.

"Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority," an Air India spokesperson said.

Emergency response teams at CSMIA were promptly deployed to manage the situation.

“An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09.27 hours on 21 July 2025. CSMIA's emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the runway excursion. All passengers and crew are safe. There are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway - 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority,” a spokesperson for CSMIA said.

Runway 09/27, the airport's main runway, sustained minor damage and is currently undergoing inspection and repair. Airport operations have been temporarily shifted to the secondary runway to maintain flight schedules with minimal disruption.