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    Air India flight to London diverted to Jeddah after technical snag, all passengers safe

    Air India said in a statement that the aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections as per safety protocols

    Updated on: Mar 23, 2026 9:19 PM IST
    By HT News Desk | Edited by Shubham Pandey
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    An Air India flight operating from Bengaluru to London was diverted mid-air to Jeddah on March 23 following a suspected technical issue, the airline said.

    FILE PHOTO: An Air India Airbus A320-200 aircraft takes off as an IndiGo Airlines aircraft waits for clearance at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India, July 7, 2017. Picture taken July 7, 2017. To match Analysis AIR INDIA-PRIVATISATION/ REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo (REUTERS)
    FILE PHOTO: An Air India Airbus A320-200 aircraft takes off as an IndiGo Airlines aircraft waits for clearance at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India, July 7, 2017. Picture taken July 7, 2017. To match Analysis AIR INDIA-PRIVATISATION/ REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo (REUTERS)

    “Air India Flight AI133, operating from Bengaluru (BLR) to London Heathrow (LHR) on 23 March, made a precautionary enroute diversion to Jeddah following a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Jeddah Airport at 1958 hrs IST, and all passengers and crew are confirmed safe.," a statement from Air India read.

    Air India, further said in the statement that the aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections as per safety protocols. The airline described the diversion as a precautionary measure taken out of “an abundance of caution.”

    “Air India is coordinating closely with Jeddah Airport authorities and local agencies to ensure that all necessary assistance is provided to passengers and crew. Their safety and well‑being remain our highest priority,” the statement read.

    This is a developing story. More to follow.

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