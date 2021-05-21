Air India hit by data breach, personal details of passengers accessed

Flag carrier Air India said on Friday there was a breach of personal data of certain passengers, adding that remedial measures were taken and there was no evidence of any “misuse” of the personal details.

In a personal communication to those whose details were stolen, the airline said, “As part of our commitment, we would like to inform you that SITA PSS, our data processor of the passenger service system, recently notified Air India of a data security breach involving personal data of certain passengers, including yours.” The identity of the affected passengers, the message said, was provided by the data processor to Air India on March 25 and April 5, 2021.

“We hereby address to you a personal communication of this data security incident. The breach involved some personal data registered between 26th August 2011 and 20th February 2021 with details that included name, date of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket information, frequent flyer data and also credit cards data,” the message stated further.

Also Watch | Air India Data Breach: Credit card, passport & other details of 45 lakh leaked

“For more information, you can contact on email id aidata.helpdesk@airindia.in, or call on 01242641415 or visit the website www.airindia.in,” it concluded.

Currently, Air India is operating only domestic flights, along with other local carriers, as international operations are yet to be restored since being suspended last March when the first nationwide lockdown was announced to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19); domestic flights resumed operations last May.

However, Air has been operating special flights under the “Vande Bharat” mission to repatriate Indian nationals stuck abroad due to the Covid-19 pandemic.