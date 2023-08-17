Air India launches 96-hour sale starting today till Sunday; zero convenience fee on bookings from Sept 1-Oct 31

Tata-group owned Air India on Thursday announced a 96-hour special sale starting today till Sunday (August 20) on flight bookings from September 1 to October 31 on select domestic and international routes. According to the airline, zero convenience fee will be applied to bookings made on the Air India website and mobile app during the sale period.

Starting rates of domestic tickets during sale

Air India launches special 960hour sale on booking from September 1- October 31. (ANI)

“On domestic routes, the one-way, all-inclusive fares start from ₹1470 for Economy, and ₹10,130 for Business Class. Similar attractive fares are available for select international routes,” read a statement by Air India.

Elaborating more on the sale incentives, the airline said that Air India’s Flying Returns members can earn double loyalty bonus points on all tickets booked through the special sale.

“Bookings under the sale are open from today (August 17) and will end at 2359Hrs on 20 August 2023, for travel between 01 September 2023 and 31 October 2023 on select domestic and international routes. Blackout dates apply through the travel period,” the statement read.

Can the booking be made through travel agents?

Yes, one can also book the tickets through authorised travel agents but without the special benefits of the sale. “In addition to the Air India website and mobile app, the bookings under the sale can also be made through authorised travel agents and Online Travel Agents (OTAs) without the special benefits associated with the direct channel bookings,” said Air India.

The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, it added.

