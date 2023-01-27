Air India made remarkable progress in short time: CEO & MD Campbell Wilson

Air India chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Campbell Wilson on Friday said they have made “quite remarkable progress in a very short space of time” as Tata Sons completed the first year of the takeover of the airline from the government.

Air India was founded in 1932 and nationalised in 1953. Since the mid-2000s, Air India faced financial troubles when it began to lose market share to low-cost airlines. In October 2021, the government announced it sold its 100% stake to the autos-to-steel Tata conglomerate for ₹18,000 crore.

Wilson wrote to airline employees saying they have embarked upon one of the most ambitious turnarounds in international aviation history.

Wilson said they have set out to create an airline that ranks among the best in the world and to proudly represent the new India on the global stage. “And we have made quite remarkable progress in a very short space of time...”

An airline official said Air India’s average daily revenue has doubled in the last 12 months. “Average daily frequency per domestic route has increased by 81% and even the call centre manpower has more than doubled, reducing average wait time of passengers by nearly 90%.”

