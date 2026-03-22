Air India may pull cabin crew with high BMI off flights, cut pay

New Delhi: Air India cabin crew who fall outside prescribed weight limits can be pulled off flights without pay, subjected to unannounced BMI checks before or after duty, and required to clear functional fitness tests before being allowed to fly again, under a new health and fitness compliance policy that comes into effect on May 1, 2026. The policy, which applies to all permanent and fixed-term contract cabin crew, introduces a graded corrective framework tied to body mass index (BMI). (Reuters/File Photo)

The policy, which applies to all permanent and fixed-term contract cabin crew, introduces a graded corrective framework tied to body mass index (BMI) — ranging from medical evaluation and fitness assessments for those in the overweight category to immediate de-rostering and loss of pay for those classified as obese.

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The airline cited fitness for professional duties as the basis for its new policy. “In addition to health improvement and welfare, the aim of this policy is to ensure that all cabin crew are in their best physical health to deliver on the expected performance standards. Crew members must take proactive measures to be within the specified normal BMI range… Consequences will apply for non-compliance to assessment timelines and repeated defaulters,” the airline states in its ‘Cabin Crew Health and Fitness Compliance Policy’ document.

Under the policy, a BMI between 18 and 24.9 is classified as the “desired range.” BMIs between 25 and 29.9 (overweight) and below 18 (underweight) are acceptable subject to medical clearance and functional assessment. A BMI of 30 or above is classified as “not acceptable.”

Air India will conduct ad hoc weight checks before or after flights or during training at the home base or training academy, the policy document — seen by HT — states.

An Air India spokesperson said, “We have introduced a policy promoting awareness around healthy lifestyles and providing guidance on maintaining appropriate fitness levels. It is intended to support crew members in sustaining long-term health while being fully prepared for the operational demands of their role and is in line with World Health Organisation’s BMI classifications... Ensuring that cabin crew are physically capable of handling critical onboard situations is a key priority for the airline.”

Crew found to be underweight will be de-rostered and required to undergo a medical evaluation within seven days, at their own expense. If no underlying condition is identified, they must clear a functional assessment before returning to flying duty. “If the crew is unsuccessful in clearing the functional assessment, they will be placed on loss of pay (LoP) until they clear the Functional Assessment,” the policy states.

Crew in the overweight category face de-rostering and must clear the functional assessment before being re-rostered; failure to do so results in loss of pay until they pass.

The policy is most stringent for those classified as obese. They are immediately de-rostered and placed on loss of pay, and must undergo medical tests — including blood sugar and lipid profile — within seven days, also at their own expense. A return to flying duty is permitted only after achieving an acceptable BMI and clearing the functional assessment.

“Any test results of medical examination undergone by the crew prior to being identified as obese shall not be considered,” the document states.

Repeated cases in the obese category attract a corrective action framework, including warning letters and escalation to HR if BMI levels remain above 30 beyond the timelines specified.

The functional assessment, to be conducted at the Air India training academy, evaluates a crew member’s ability to perform safety and emergency duties. Crew are given three attempts to clear it, with targeted coaching before the final attempt.

The question of cabin crew weight and fitness standards is not new to Air India. The airline has previously acted against crew for failing to meet BMI requirements — including a significant grounding exercise around 2015 — and the issue resurfaced in early 2022, days before the Tata Group formally took over the carrier, when an internal directive on crew weight checks drew objections from unions. What distinguishes the current policy is the degree of codification: explicit BMI thresholds, a structured corrective process, and the direct linking of non-compliance to loss of pay.