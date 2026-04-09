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Air India Mumbai-Bengaluru flight makes ‘PAN PAN’ call after engine stalls mid-air

The incident took place on flight AI 2812 on Thursday. The flight, originally to take off at 2.05am, took off at around 2.30am.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 08:01 pm IST
By Neha LM Tripathi
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Pilots of an Air India flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Thursday, declared "PAN PAN" over radio after one of its engine stalled mid-air, officials aware of the matter said.

An Air India aircraft makes a 'pan pan' alert while enroute Bengaluru on Thursday.(REUTERS)

The incident took place on flight AI 2812, an A320 Neo aircraft, on Thursday. The flight, originally to take off at 2.05am, took off at around 2.15am. The aircraft returned back to the Mumbai airport at around 2.35am.

According to officials in the know of the incident said that the passengers reported soaked during take off.

One of the officials, in the know of the incident, requesting anonymity said, “According to the official information available, there was a sound heard and sparks seen while take off. The pilot declared PAN PAN and returned to the airport a few minutes after take off.”

Also Read: Catering truck collides with parked IndiGo aircraft at Kolkata airport, plane suffers minor damage

As per officials, the aircraft, which safely landed with 47 passengers on board, was grounded.

“An alternate aircraft was arranged that took off at around 4.45am,” an official said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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