Paris-bound Air India flight suffers ‘flap issue’ mid-air, returns to Delhi

A Paris-bound Air India flight on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Delhi's airport after suffering ‘flap issue’ mid-air. It had 210 passengers on board.

Air India's B787-800 aircraft VT-AND, operating AI 143 (Delhi-Paris) flight, took off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 1:28pm and was in the air for 35 minutes when a full emergency was declared. It returned to Delhi safely at 2:25pm. There are no reports of injuries to any passengers or crew members.

Air India has not made an official statement regarding the same.

In December, a SpiceJet flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode had made an emergency landing in Kochi after the crew noticed problems with the critical hydraulics systems, airport and airline officials said. The aircraft had landed safely.

