Air India Express passenger's gun goes off at Varanasi airport, two injured; FIR lodged

Two AAICLAS (AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited) screeners were injured when a passenger's licensed pistol accidentally went off at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, on Sunday, officials said.

The Varanasi airport firing incident took place at around 9:30 am, when the Mumbai-bound passenger, who was travelling with his wife, declared weapons on board the flight. (Photo for representation) (REUTERS)

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According to officials, the passenger, a resident of Azamgarh, and his wife reached the airport to catch the Mumbai-bound Air India Express flight IX-1810. When the AAICLAS screeners inspected the pistol, it suddenly went off and injured two AAICLAS screeners. People aware of the matter said the male security personnel was injured in his hand while the female staff member was injured above her knee.

In a statement, airport director Puneet Gupta said, "Today, on August 16, 2026, at approximately 9.30am, a passenger was to travel to Mumbai on flight IX-1810 with his wife. He declared a weapon intended to be carried on the aircraft."

Deep Dive What caused the gun to accidentally discharge at Varanasi airport? The gun accidentally discharged during the inspection process when the passenger was showing it to the AAICLAS screeners. It was revealed that a round was still present in the chamber, despite the passenger claiming the gun was unloaded. What are the procedures for carrying a licensed firearm at airports in India? Passengers carrying licensed firearms must declare their weapon at the check-in counter, complete security formalities, and undergo an inspection by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airline staff before boarding. What injuries did the AAICLAS screeners sustain during the incident? The male screener, Rohit Raj, sustained an injury to his left hand, while the female screener, Suman Kumari, was injured above her knee, both from the ricochet of the discharged bullet.

Gupta added, “During the inspection of the weapon, a round was accidentally discharged, injuring two AAICLAS screeners. Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added that local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway. The condition of both AAICLAS screeners is said to be out of danger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway. The condition of both AAICLAS screeners is said to be out of danger. {{/usCountry}}

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The passenger had declared his ammunition and was being checked separately in the security hold area. While screening, it was found that the gun was loaded with a single round that the passenger claimed he was unaware of. The incident occurred while he was unloading it, people aware of the matter said.

An FIR has been registered in the case.

Who are AAICLAS screeners?

AAICLAS screeners operate X-ray machines, metal detectors, and advanced scanning technologies to inspect passenger luggage and freight. As soon as they detect a weapon or unauthorised items in any passenger's luggage, they immediately alert airport administration and security forces.

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They work to maintain strict regulatory compliance with civil aviation security guidelines.



With inputs from Neha LM Tripathi