Air India to minimise single-use plastic on all flights by 80% on Earth Day

Air India on Friday announced to minimise single-use plastic usage by around 80% on board all flights across its worldwide network.

The announcement comes a day before Earth Day that will be observed across the world on Saturday.

In a statement, Air India said, “The reduction has been achieved since the privatisation of Air India in an ongoing effort led by a team of in-house experts and supported by catering partners and multiple vendors, with the aim of continually minimising the carrier’s environmental impact.”

Several initiatives like the 100% removal of 500ml plastic water bottles from all Economy Class seat pockets on widebody aircraft operating international flights are few of the steps taken by the airline in this direction.

It further reads that significant reduction in the bulk uplift of 200ml water bottles on international as well as domestic flights; now only served on pre-set meal trays.

“Introduction of water pours service from one-litre water bottles during flight. Replacement of plastic zip lock bags for cutlery with paper packaging. Replacement of plastic straws with paper straws,” it read.

The other environmentally friendly initiatives include the replacement of plastic stirrers with wooden ones.

“The airline is working towards introducing paper cutlery for Economy Class guests soon, apart from pursuing multiple other opportunities that would further reduce the usage of single-use plastic,” the statement read.

