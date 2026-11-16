Air India resumes direct flights from Delhi, Mumbai to New York as Iraq airspace reopens

Air India on Sunday said it has restored non-stop operations on all its flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with New York, following the reopening of previously restricted Iraq airspace that had necessitated technical stops on select services amid the ongoing US-Iran war.

Air India currently operates one daily flight from Delhi and Mumbai to JFK, four flights per week between Delhi and Newark and three flights per week between Mumbai and Newark. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

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The move reduces total travel time by up to five hours on affected routes, with journeys that had extended to around 22 hours due to en route refuelling stops now taking around 17 hours.

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Using Iraqi airspace is expected to save around 10% on fuel and ease crew requirements under Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), according to a senior ultra-long-haul pilot. Greater flexibility in airspace availability has allowed the airline to resume direct flights to the two destinations on the US east coast.

With the use of Iraqi airspace from this week, flight duration has dropped by around four hours compared with the longer routing through Jordan and Egypt. The additional time taken for the technical stop in Rome further extended the overall journey.

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Air India currently operates one daily flight from Delhi and Mumbai to JFK, four flights per week between Delhi and Newark and three flights per week between Mumbai and Newark.

The closure of Pakistan’s airspace to Indian airlines, followed by airspace restrictions across parts of West Asia amid regional conflict earlier this year, had significantly impacted flight routings between India and North America. As a result, Air India’s services from Delhi and Mumbai to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) were operating with a technical stop in Rome for refuelling.

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After Iraqi airspace reopens

The airline has been taking longer routes for its European and North American flights since early last year, following the closure of Pakistan’s airspace to Indian carriers.

“With (Iraq) airspace restrictions eased, Air India has now resumed non-stop operations on all four India-New York routes, restoring faster and more convenient journeys for customers travelling between India and the United States,” the airline spokesperson said.

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“Customers travelling between India and New York can enjoy Air India’s newest and upgraded onboard products,” the airline said.

Flights from Delhi to both JFK and Newark are operated with Air India’s flagship Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which has a three-class configuration with 28 Business Class suites with full-flat beds, 24 Premium Economy seats in a dedicated cabin offering enhanced comfort and extra legroom, and 264 Economy Class seats.

Flights from Mumbai to JFK and Newark are operated with Air India’s Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with upgraded cabin interiors, featuring eight First Class suites with privacy sliding doors, 40 flat beds in Business Class, and 280 seats in Economy.

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When asked if this could reduce airfares, an industry insider said, “Airfare pricing is a dynamic process, and I do not foresee any immediate changes to the existing fare structure. However, it is too early to comment on the matter at this stage.”

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Ajay Prakash of Nomad Travels said, “This is unlikely to benefit passengers, as Indian airlines are facing tremendous losses because Pakistan’s airspace remains closed to them. Moreover, the situation in West Asia is too dynamic at the moment.”