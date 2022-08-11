Air India to add 24 new domestic flights between metros from Aug 20

NEW DELHI: Air India on Thursday announced 24 new domestic flights starting August 20 to increase the frequency between key metros, the first major increase in flights after Tata Sons took control of the airline from the government in January this year.

“The strengthening of domestic connectivity has been enabled as more aircraft return to service,” an airline spokesperson said, adding that the expansion in domestic connectivity will cater to growing traffic between India’s major metros and facilitate convenient travel over the upcoming festive season.

The 24 additional flights include two new frequencies from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad and from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad. It also includes one new frequency on the Mumbai - Bengaluru route and Ahmedabad - Pune route.

“These additions will provide flyers more travel options between key metros in the late afternoon and evening and take Air India’s daily frequencies to ten flights each way between Delhi – Mumbai, seven flights each way between Delhi - Bengaluru, four flights each way between Mumbai - Bengaluru, and Mumbai - Chennai and three flights each way on Mumbai - Hyderabad and Delhi - Ahmedabad routes,” the airline spokesperson said.

Air India’s narrowbody fleet currently stands at 70 aircraft, of which 54 are currently serviceable.

“The remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023,” the spokesperson said.

“Over the past six months, Air India has been working closely with our partners to return aircraft to service, and we are delighted that this effort is now bearing fruit,” said Campbell Wilson, Air India’s managing director and chief executive officer.