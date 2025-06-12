Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
Air India to operate 2 relief flights to Ahmedabad for next of kin of passengers, staff

PTI |
Jun 12, 2025 10:39 PM IST

According to Air India, the Delhi-Ahmedabad relief flight IX-1555 will depart at 11 pm on June 12.

Air India on Thursday said it will operate two relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai, to Ahmedabad for the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff.

Air India to operate 2 relief flights to Ahmedabad for next of kin of passengers, staff(HT Photo/ Raju Shinde)
According to Air India, the Delhi-Ahmedabad relief flight IX-1555 will depart at 11 pm on June 12, while the Ahmedabad-Delhi flight IX 1556 will depart at 01.10 hours on June 13.

The AI1402 Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight will depart at 11 pm on June 12, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight AI1409 will leave at 01.15 hrs on June 13, Air India said.

Next of kin of passengers and staff in Delhi and Mumbai wanting to travel on these flights can call hotline on 1800 5691 444, the airline said.

Additionally, according to Air India, those coming in from international destinations and wanting to travel can call hotline on 91 8062779200.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
