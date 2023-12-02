Air Marshal Vohra takes over key post in Western Air Command

Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra on Friday took over as the Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) of the New Delhi-based Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF), IAF said in a statement.

Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra (HT Photo/Sourced)

The air marshal is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF in December 1987.

A top-notch MiG-21 pilot, he was one of the founder members of the air force’s famed Suryakiran aerobatic team, then flying the Kiran Mk-II aircraft. The squad now flies the Hawks.

The officer, who commanded No 47 Squadron or “The Black Archers”, has logged more than 3,500 flying hours, primarily on different MiG-21 variants and the MiG-29 aircraft, the statement said. He was also the Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station Halwara in Punjab from 2014 to 2017.

Vohra He has held key staff appointments, including air assistant to the IAF chief and assistant chief of air staff (operations) at the Air headquarters.

He graduated from the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the Centre of Defence and Strategic Studies, Canberra, Australia. Before taking over as SASO, Western Air Command, he was the Air Officer Commanding, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

