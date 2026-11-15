Air purifier sales surge across country as Delhi-NCR AQI deteriorates

With Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas of North India reeling from worsening air pollution, air purifier sales have surged as manufacturers and retailers report a spike in consumer enquiries and purchases, particularly after Diwali, even as companies see a gradual shift toward year-round adoption. People seen jogging through smog near India Gate amid prevailing smog. (ANI)

A post-Diwali surge in demand for air purifiers, once seen as a recurring trend, is now part of a broader shift in consumer behaviour.

Demand multiplies across states The demand, triggered by seasonal pollution spikes, is increasingly shifting from panic-driven buying to more proactive adoption, with consumers viewing air purifiers as a year-round necessity rather than a seasonal purchase.

The segment, earlier considered to be a niche and largely confined to top metropolitan cities, is now witnessing demand from other parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

This indicates a widening consumer base beyond traditional markets, though Delhi-NCR continues to dominate the category, having accounted for nearly 80 per cent of total sales volumes until 2025.

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Infiniti Retail, a Tata Group entity which operates the consumer electronics and durables retail chain Croma, said air purifier volumes have more than doubled in 2026.

"North India, particularly Delhi-NCR, remains the strongest market, while Mumbai also sees an uptick during periods of poor air quality," said its CEO and MD, Shibashish Roy.

Rising awareness about indoor air quality is prompting an increasing number of households to invest in air purifiers, although seasonal pollution remains a "key trigger" for demand for air purifiers.

Online sales surge Online marketplace Amazon India also reported a sharp increase in demand, with sales of air purifiers on its platform doubling in the last week.

"Air purifier sales on Amazon.in have doubled in the last week," said a company spokesperson, adding that consumers are increasingly exploring different models based on room size, filter types and features such as live AQI sensors through its AI-based shopping assistant.

To cater to immediate requirements, Amazon has expanded its air purifier selection on Amazon Now, offering products from brands such as Philips, Honeywell and Eureka Forbes with delivery within minutes across more than 120 cities.

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 367 on Saturday, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Of the 59 monitoring stations reporting data, 17 recorded 'severe' air quality, 38 'very poor', three 'poor ', and one 'moderate' levels.

However, the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) has forecast a decline in PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations over the next two days.

Proactive adoption instead of panic buying Versuni India, formerly Philips Domestic Appliances India, said consumer purchasing behaviour is now changing, with buyers increasingly investing in air purifiers before the seasonal pollution peak rather than waiting for air quality to deteriorate sharply.

"While the number of severe pollution days in 2026 has reduced compared to last year, demand is becoming more consistent, signalling a shift from reactive, panic-driven buying to more proactive adoption," said Versuni India Chief Marketing Officer Pooja Baid.

Xiaomi India Associate Director of Product Marketing Gautam Batra said the Indian air purifier market is expected to grow by around 20 per cent year-on-year, with demand gradually moving beyond seasonal pollution concerns towards a broader understanding of indoor air quality.