Aircel-Maxis case: Court extends interim protection from arrest to P Chidambaram, son Karti till November 26

A local court in Delhi on Thursday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram till November 26 in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.

The Patiala House Court also extended the interim protection of his son Karti Chidambaram till the same date.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Wednesday opposed Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea of in the case and sought his custodial interrogation.

ED, which filed its response to the anticipatory bail plea of Chidambaram, said he has remained evasive and was not cooperating in the probe and therefore, grant of anticipatory bail at this stage would be highly detrimental to investigation.

The court had on October 8 extended till November 1 the interim protection to Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case filed by the CBI and the ED.

Chidambaram had filed the plea for protection from arrest in the ED case on May 30 this year after which he got relief from the court on various occasions.

The agency on October 25 had filed charge sheet against Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, accusing him of conspiring with foreign investors to clear their venture.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 10:20 IST