Aircrafts including Rafale, Mig-29 and Sukhoi-30 take part in IAF Day parade rehearsal

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 16:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Air Force's Rafale jet flies past during a full dress rehearsal for the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations, at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad.
Indian Air Force's Rafale jet flies past during a full dress rehearsal for the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations, at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad.(PTI)
         

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday conducted a full dress rehearsal ahead of the IAF day. The highlight of the rehearsal were the newly-inducted Rafale fighter jets which participated in the event at the force’s Hindon base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The 88th IAF day will be observed on October 8. It is celebrated every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force. The IAF was established in 1932.

The Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21, and Sukhoi-30 aircraft were also part of the rehearsal. IAF’s helicopter fleet like Mi17V5, ALH Mark-4, Chinook, Mi-35 and Apache performed flypast during the rehearsal.

A total of 56 aircraft, including 19 choppers and seven transport aircraft, will fly during the parade.

Suryakiran aerobatic team and Sarang aerobatic team were also part of the flypast.

In a major boost to India’s air force power, five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10. The jets are operating in the Ladakh region amid the tense standoff with neighbouring China over the border row.

