Aishe Ghosh: ‘Gritty’ girl with inkling towards Left politics

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 09:35 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh catapulted to national political discourse after violence at the university campus in which she was injured. Ghosh was rushed to the hospital with injuries on her head and arm, but was soon back at JNU to join fellow students during a protest against the violence.

Originally from West Bengal, Ghosh did her schooling in the industrial town of Durgapur in West Burdwan district. She never engaged in politics when she was in her home state, but growing up in a home influenced by Leftist thinking gave her inkling towards Left politics.

Ghosh passed her secondary and higher secondary exams from two private schools in the city, before joining Daulat Ram College (DRC) in New Delhi from where she graduated in political science. Thereafter, she enrolled at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for masters degree. After completing her masters, she enrolled for MPhil at School of International Relations in JNU. She is at present a second-year student of MPhil.

It was during her undergraduation days at Daulat Ram College that she was initiated into student politics. Her father Debasish Ghosh, an employee of Damodar Valley Corporations, has been associated with Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the labour wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). At DRC, Aishe joined the CPI(M)’s student wing Student Federation of India (SFI).

After enrolling at JNU, her involvement with student politics increased. She got elected as class representative twice, before being elected as the JNUSU president.

On Tuesday, when Aishe and her comrades were busy on the JNU campus, her father was busy in Durgapur campaigning for the January 8 nationwide strike called by national trade unions, including CITU.

Her mother Sharmishta Ghosh is a homemaker. She calls Aishe “a studious and gritty girl”.

“She has her own ways and she is not going to be influenced by us, or anyone else, for that matter. Even if we all urge her to stay away from such trouble, she is not the type of girl to listen to, as she is fighting for a greater cause,” said 83-year-old Shanti Sinha, Aishe’s maternal grandmother.

Her sister Ishika is presently doing her undergraduation from Syama Prasad Mookerjee College in New Delhi.

CPI(M) leaders of the Durgapur area are all taking pride in her achievements. “She has made us all proud and inspired us to keep fighting a fascist regime,” said Pankaj Roy Sarkar, a West Burdwan district secretariat member of CPI(M).