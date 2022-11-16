Ajay Maken doesn't want to be in-charge of Rajasthan, writes to Kharge

A fresh turmoil seems to have broken out in Rajasthan Congress once again as Ajay Maken has now written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressing his willingness to continue as the in-charge of the state -- a little over 1.5 months after Congress witnessed a rebellion in Rajasthan in the prospect of Sachin Pilot becoming the probable chief minister if Ashok Gehlot had to vacate the CM's post for contesting in the party's presidential election.

In his letter to Kharge, Ajay Maken mentioned the developments of September 25 and said it warrants the 'party's interest in having a new in-charge of Rajasthan'. And the party should have a new state-in-charge before Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Rajasthan in the first week of December.

"Wedded to the ideology of Congress for the last three generations and being in active Congress politics for over 40 years, I will always remain an ardent follower of Rahul Ji, whom I trust and have faith beyond words," Ajay Maken wrote in his letter.

