'Ajeeb harkatein', professor booked: How a college student's death has rocked Himachal Pradesh

The death of a 19-year-old Dalit college student has rocked Himachal Pradesh, as the professor she accused of indecent acts and harassment in a purported video before her death has been suspended and booked. A 19-year-old student died during treatment on December 26 after allegedly being ragged by three senior students and sexually assaulted by a college professor in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala ( gcdharamshala.in)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday suspended the assistant professor of the Government College, Dharamshala, in connection with the alleged sexual harassment and ragging of the 19-year-old girl, who died during treatment on December 26.

According to the order by the state's education secretary, the decision was taken after an FIR was registered for sexual harassment against the accused, identified as an assistant professor of geography, Ashok Kumar, who would remain under suspension with immediate effect, pending the outcome of a departmental inquiry.