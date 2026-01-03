‘Sir ajeeb harkatein karte the’: Himachal student recalls sex assault horror in chilling ‘video before death’

A 19-year-old student died during treatment in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala on December 26 after allegedly being ragged by three senior students and sexually assaulted by a college professor. A purported video chilling has now surfaced of the woman in hospital, in which she details the ordeal she said she faced at her college. A case has been registered in the matter following a complaint by the woman’s father. (Representational photo). (Representational photo/File)

Confirming that a case has been registered, Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Ratan said that all the allegations are being thoroughly investigated. Medical records, video evidence and statements of all concerned are being examined, PTI news agency quoted him as saying.

A case has been registered in the matter following a complaint by the woman’s father, who alleged that his daughter was beaten by three senior students, Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika. He also alleged that a college professor, Ashok Kumar, subjected her to “obscene acts”, the report said.

The student reportedly fell ill following the attack and repeated mental and sexual harassment. Her health deteriorated over time, and she died on December 26 in Ludhiana, police said.

ALSO READ | Racial slurs, assault with kadaa, blows on neck and head: The fatal attack on Tripura student in Dehradun What did the woman say in the video? The case drew attention after a video purportedly showing the student in a hospital surfaced on social media. The girl in the video accuses the professor of indecent acts, mental harassment and intimidation after she objected to his behaviour.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.

A woman was heard asking the name of the professor, to which she replied, “Ashok sir.”

When asked what he would do to her, the student said, “Peeche padh jaate the. Ajeeb harkatein karte the.” (He would keep bothering me, do strange things.)

She was then asked to describe the kind of acts the professor would indulge in. She appeared hesitant, after which the woman questioning her asked whether she wanted her father to step out of the room.

The student said she did not want her father to leave and replied, “Touch wagerah karte the. Bahut kuch bolte the.” (He would touch me, say a lot of things.)

A case has been filed under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009. Police said a probe is currently underway.

The accused professor has denied all allegations levelled against him, the news agency reported, adding that some teachers have come in support of the professor.

The professor reportedly said that the student had studied under him in a previous academic session and was not his student in the current session.

Who was the student Preliminary investigations by the police pointed out that the deceased student was enrolled in the college in 2024 and faced ragging by some students and failed her BA first-year examination, according to the PTI report.

She later stopped attending college after the results were declared in July 2025. Her name was reportedly dropped from college rolls on August 21, 2025.

In a bid to get admission, the student is believed to have again in September visited the college, where she was told that she would be admitted to the second year only if she cleared the re-evaluation, failing which she would have to re-enroll in the first year.

UGC takes note of incident The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday said it has taken serious note of the Dharamshala college death and has decided to set up a fact-finding committee, adding that “student safety is paramount” and that those responsible will face strict action.

“Culprits will not be spared, and stringent action will follow,” UGC officials said.