Himachal student dies after sexual assault, ragging; College professor, three students booked

Three students of a government college in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala have been booked for ragging and voluntarily causing hurt, while a professor has been booked for sexual harassment of a 19-year-old woman who died during treatment on December 26, police said on Friday. The case was registered on Thursday following a complaint by the victim’s father. (Representative photo)

The case was registered on Thursday following a complaint by the victim’s father. The student died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana, PTI reported.

In his complaint, the father alleged that his daughter was beaten by three senior students — Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika — on September 18, 2025. He also alleged that a college professor, Ashok Kumar, subjected her to obscene acts, the report added.

Details of the complaint According to the complaint, the student was hospitalised following the assault and harassment and later died during treatment.

The father said that after the alleged incidents, his daughter suffered severe mental stress and fear, which led to a rapid deterioration in her health. He added that a complaint could not be lodged earlier as she was traumatised and hospitalised.

Police have registered a case under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009. Investigations are underway.

Confirming the registration of the case, Ashok Ratan, Superintendent of Police, Kangra, said all allegations were being thoroughly investigated. He said medical records, video evidence and statements of all concerned were being examined.

Video went viral before student died The case gathered momentum after a video, allegedly recorded by the student before her death, went viral on social media. In the video, the victim accused the professor of indecent acts, mental harassment and intimidation when she objected to his behaviour.

Police said a complaint was initially received through the Chief Minister’s Sankalp Seva Helpline and an investigation team was formed. However, the student’s statement could not be recorded at the time as she was unwell. Her father’s statement was later recorded.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the student was enrolled in the college in 2024 and allegedly faced ragging by some students. She failed her BA first-year examination and stopped attending college after the results were declared in July 2025. Her name was struck off the college rolls on August 21, 2025.

She is believed to have visited the college again in September seeking admission and was informed that she would be promoted to the second year only if she cleared the re-evaluation; otherwise, she would have to re-enrol in the first year, PTI reported.

The accused professor has denied all allegations. Some teachers have come out in his support. He said the student had studied under him in a previous academic session and was not his student in the current session.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad state secretary Nancy Atal said the accused must be brought to book to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.