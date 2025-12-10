97 MBBS students suspended for ragging at Kaushambi medical college

As many as 97 second-year MBBS students of the Autonomous State Medical College Kaushambi were suspended for a month after they were found guilty of ragging their juniors, the college said on Tuesday. Also, a fine of ₹5,000 was imposed on each suspended student. (For representation)

The action follows a complaint lodged with the Anti-Ragging Cell in Delhi, college officials confirmed.

The incident reportedly took place about a month ago, when first-year students filed a formal complaint with the Anti-Ragging Cell.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Cell directed the college’s anti-ragging committee to conduct a thorough inquiry.

During the probe, the committee interacted with the students involved, recorded statements, and gathered details regarding the location, nature, and circumstances of the harassment. The inquiry confirmed that the ragging took place within the college premises, shared officials.

A detailed report was subsequently submitted to the Anti-Ragging Cell in Delhi.

Acting on the committee’s findings, the Anti-Ragging Cell recommended strict disciplinary action. Based on these recommendations, principal Dr. Hariom Singh on Monday ordered the suspension of all 97 second-year students.

“Any kind of indiscipline in the medical college will not be tolerated. After receiving the Anti-Ragging Committee’s report, 97 second-year students have been suspended for one month and fined ₹5,000 each,” said Dr. Hariom Singh, confirming the development.