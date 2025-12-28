Racial slurs, assault with kadaa, blows on neck and head: The fatal attack on Tripura student in Dehradun

Five people have been arrested after a student from Tripura died days after an alleged assault by a group of people near a liquor shop in Selaqui area of Uttarakhand's Dehradun. A case has been registered in connection with the attack and a special team has been constituted to arrest the prime suspect, who is from Nepal and lives in Haridwar, according to police. (Photo for representation)(REUTERS)

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Angel Chakma and was grievously injured after the alleged attack on December 9. He succumbed to his injuries almost two weeks later on Friday, December 26.

Angel was accompanied by his brother Michael Chakma when they got into a heated argument with another group while they were drinking at a canteen near a liquor shop on the night of the attack, an earlier report quoted Senior sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar of Selaqui police station.

Michael told the police the attackers were allegedly in an inebriated condition and used racial slurs.

Grim details of the case:

The victim received blows to his head and back with a sharp object and a 'kadaa' (bracelet) following a quarrel with 5-6 people at the canteen on December 9, PTI news agency reported, citing Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh.

SSP Singh said the group was allegedly talking among themselves and were arguing about something. "It seemed as if someone was commenting on him (Angel)," he said.

Two of the five accused are said to be juveniles and have been sent to correction home. The other accused have been identified as Avinash Negi, Suraj Khawas, and Sumit and have been sent to jail.

BJP Tripura state General Secretary Bipin Debbarma on Saturday termed the Angel's death as "deeply saddening for all the people of Tripura"

"This is deeply saddening for all the people of Tripura. The CM of Tripura has held talks with the CM of Uttarakhand, and those who are involved in this incident will be brought to justice," Debbarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.