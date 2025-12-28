Old, Central North, Outer North: Full list of new districts in Delhi from January 1, 2026

New year, new beginnings. That holds true at least for the national capital as Delhi government has reorganised 11 revenue districts into 13 to streamline service delivery, reduce jurisdictional overlaps, and improve coordination with civic agencies. The reorganisation will align revenue district boundaries with those of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as officials said mismatched boundaries have long caused delays in grievance redressal, enforcement, land record management, and disaster planning. (Photo for representation)(ANI)

The new framework will take effect on January 1, 2026, HT earlier reported. The reorganisation, approved by the Delhi cabinet on December 11 and formally notified after the lieutenant governor’s assent, will align revenue district boundaries with those of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as officials said mismatched boundaries have long caused delays in grievance redressal, enforcement, land record management, and disaster planning.

Here is a list of 13 Delhi districts with effect from January 1, 2026:

South East

Old Delhi

North

New Delhi

Central

Central North

South West

Outer North

North West

North East

East

South

West

What has been added and what has been removed?

Shahdara district has been removed, while three new districts -- Old Delhi, Central North, and Outer North – have been created. The number of sub-divisions and sub-registrar offices will increase from 22 to 39.

Old Delhi will have Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk, Central North will have Shakur Basti, Shalimar Bagh and Model Town while Outer North will cover Mundka, Narela and Bawana.

Need for reorganisation

Officials earlier told HT that under the existing system, several districts had become too large and congested over time, leading to backlogs in routine revenue services. "The redistribution is aimed at balancing workloads and ensuring quicker response times, particularly in high-density areas,” a senior official said.

Officials said one of the key drivers behind the restructuring was the persistent mismatch between revenue and municipal boundaries. In several colonies, residents fell under one revenue district but were linked to a different municipal zone, often delaying complaint resolution and complicating disaster management planning.

Aligning the boundaries is expected to improve coordination during inspections, enforcement drives and urban planning exercises. “The aim is to make district administration more accessible. Citizens should not have to travel between offices for closely linked services,” a senior government official said.

Highlights of the reorganisation

A key feature of the restructuring is the planned creation of district-level Mini Secretariats in each of the 13 districts. These integrated hubs will house Revenue, SDM, ADM, Tehsil, and Sub-Registrar offices, along with other public-facing departments—all under one roof. Currently, citizens often must visit multiple offices across different locations for services like property registration, affidavits, and certificates.