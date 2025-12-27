Udaipur IT staffer rape: Jewellery, undergarment missing, dashcam captured crime | 10 points
According to police, the accused CEO had organised a party on his birthday last Saturday, in which the manager was also a guest.
Days after a female manager of an IT firm in Udaipur was raped by the CEO and co-staffer, more details have emerged in the shocking incident that unfolded after a birthday party in the Rajasthan city.
The medical examination report confirmed the rape and showed that the survivor had sustained injuries and was experiencing pain in her private parts as well as other areas of her body, NDTV reported.
The survivor also checked the car’s dashcam, which allegedly recorded the incident along with a conversation between the accused.
In her police complaint, she stated that some of her jewellery, socks and undergarments were missing.
Police said three people, including the CEO of a private IT company, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of the female manager after the birthday party in Udaipur.
According to the police, the CEO had organised a birthday party last Saturday, which the manager attended as a guest. The other two accused are a female executive head of the company and her husband.
All three were arrested on Thursday and produced before a court, which remanded them to four-day police custody.
The alleged incident took place in Udaipur on the night of Saturday, December 20.
Also Read | Female staff among 3 accused, victim was offered ride home: Shocking revelations in Udaipur rape
Here’s what happened:
- After regaining consciousness, the survivor said she noticed injuries on her body. HT had earlier reported, when she regained consciousness, she found herself being assaulted inside the moving car.
- She later checked the car’s dashcam, which allegedly recorded the entire incident along with a conversation between the accused, NDTV reported.
- She filed the police complaint, submitting the dashcam recordings as evidence along with details of the injuries she had sustained.
- In her police complaint, the survivor stated that some of her jewellery, socks and undergarments were missing, the report added.
- The case has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuri Verma.
- The incident involves a Udaipur-based IT firm whose CEO allegedly committed the crime along with an employee of the same company. The survivor was working as a manager at the same IT firm.
- As per the woman’s complaint and a PTI report, three people were involved: the CEO, a female employee of the firm, and the female employee’s husband. The husband of the female employee is a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
- The accused allegedly committed the crime under the pretext of dropping the survivor home. A case was registered at Sukher police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused were arrested and produced before a court on Thursday.
- According to the complaint, after a party, the survivor was left alone as other guests gradually departed. The car already had the CEO and the female employee’s husband seated inside. During the journey, the accused reportedly bought items resembling cigarettes from a shop and offered them to the survivor. HT had earlier reported the accused purchased liquor and forcibly made her consume it.
- The survivor alleged that she lost consciousness after consuming the substance. She stated that she regained consciousness the next morning and realised she had been sexually assaulted.