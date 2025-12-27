Udaipur IT staffer rape: Jewellery, undergarment missing, dashcam captured crime | 10 points

Days after a female manager of an IT firm in Udaipur was raped by the CEO and co-staffer, more details have emerged in the shocking incident that unfolded after a birthday party in the Rajasthan city. According to police, the accused CEO had organised a party on his birthday last Saturday, in which the manager was also a guest.(REUTERS)

The medical examination report confirmed the rape and showed that the survivor had sustained injuries and was experiencing pain in her private parts as well as other areas of her body, NDTV reported.

The survivor also checked the car’s dashcam, which allegedly recorded the incident along with a conversation between the accused.

In her police complaint, she stated that some of her jewellery, socks and undergarments were missing.

Police said three people, including the CEO of a private IT company, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of the female manager after the birthday party in Udaipur.

According to the police, the CEO had organised a birthday party last Saturday, which the manager attended as a guest. The other two accused are a female executive head of the company and her husband.

All three were arrested on Thursday and produced before a court, which remanded them to four-day police custody.

The alleged incident took place in Udaipur on the night of Saturday, December 20.

Here’s what happened: