Female staff among 3 accused, victim was offered ride home: Shocking revelations in Udaipur rape

While celebrations and parties took over the country amid the festive season as the year is about to end, one such event turned out to be a harrowing night for a woman in Udaipur last week when she allegedly found herself getting assaulted in a moving car by her colleagues after a birthday bash. The woman claimed that she went through a medical examination at a private hospital after she experienced severe pain and weakness following the incident, which confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.(Representational Photo/PTI)

The shocking rape allegedly happened in Udaipur on the night of last Saturday, December 20, and has led to the arrest of three people — Chief Executive Officer of a private IT firm, who reportedly hosted the party, a woman employee of the same firm and her husband. The survivor worked as a manager at the same IT firm.

Here are some shocking revelations into what happened—

The Udaipur-based IT firm, whose CEO allegedly committed the crime with the employee of the same company, has rated itself a whopping 4.7 on 5 on parameters regarding woman-friendliness, reported India Today.

The incident allegedly happened after the survivor attended a birthday and year-end party for the company CEO at a hotel in the Shobhagpura area.

A female employee of the same firm and her husband, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, as reported by news agency PTI, along with the CEO were involved in the committing the crime under the garb of dropping the survivor home, according to the woman’s complaint.

The survivor, who worked as a manager at the IT firm, alleged that it was the other female employee who offered to drop her home after other guests had left and took her to the car in which the other two accused were already present, said the PTI report.

