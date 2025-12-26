13-year-old rape survivor found five-months pregnant

Police in Palwal said they are looking for four suspects who allegedly repeatedly gang-raped a 13-year-old girl over a seven-month period, resulting in her pregnancy, officers aware of the case said on Thursday. The minor is receiving counselling from members of the child welfare committee (Representative photo)

Investigators aware of the case details said that the case came to light on December 18 when the girl was rushed to a hospital after falling severely ill. There, doctors discovered she was five months pregnant. The victim, who lives with her uncle and aunt, had concealed the abuse due to threats from the accused, residents of Palwal’s Bahin area.

According to the police complaint filed by the girl’s family, the assaults occurred between January and July this year. The accused allegedly confined the girl for hours at different locations and gang-raped her on multiple occasions, said an officer, who asked not to be identified.

The victim, police said, lives with her uncle and aunt who had rushed her to the hospital for the check-up. Her father had died six years ago, after which her mother suffered severe psychological shock and was left in a catatonic state, one of the investigators said.

After the pregnancy was discovered, police said that the accused reportedly learned that the girl had been hospitalised and started threatening the girl and her family in an attempt to supress the case.

Fearing for their safety, the family secretly left their home and approached the Bahin police station on Friday night. The girl’s uncle filed a written complaint, leading to the registration of the first information report (FIR), said the investigator.

The four accused have been charged under sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 70(2) (gang rape of a minor) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Suresh Kumar, station house officer of the Bahin police station, confirmed all four suspects have been identified and are currently evading arrest. “Raids are on to nab them as soon as possible,” he said.

The victim’s statement has been recorded before a judicial magistrate, and she is receiving counselling from members of the child welfare committee. Further medical and legal procedures will follow established protocols for such cases, police said.