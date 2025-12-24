Udaipur: 3, including female colleague, detained for alleged gang rape of woman

Three people, including senior officers of a private company and a woman employee of the company, were detained for allegedly raping a female colleague in a moving car following a late-night party in Rajasthan’s Udaipur last week. Representational image.

According to the complaint, the victim works as a manager in a private company. On December 20, she attended a birthday and year-end celebration organised for the company’s CEO at a hotel in the Shobhagpura area. After the party ended late, the CEO, a female executive head and her husband offered to drop her home.

The victim alleged in her police report that during the journey, the accused purchased liquor and forcibly made her consume alcohol, causing her to lose consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she found herself being assaulted inside the moving car. She stated that all three accused were involved in the act despite her resistance.

In her report, she claimed that she was allegedly kept in the vehicle until early morning before being dropped at her residence. After experiencing severe pain and weakness, she underwent a medical examination at a private hospital. The medical report later confirmed sexual assault, following which she approached the police.

SP Yogesh Goyal said, “The police have registered a case at Sukher police under section 70(1) and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and said the investigation is being carried out under the supervision of additional superintendent of police Madhuri Verma. CCTV footage and audio-video recordings from the car are being examined. Further action will be taken based on the evidence collected, all three suspects were detained and are under the course of police investigation.”