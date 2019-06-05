Ajeya Kallam appointed principal advisor to Jagan Mohan Reddy

Retired IAS officer and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Ajeya Kallam was Tuesday appointed as the principal advisor of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He will hold the rank of a cabinet minister, says the order issued by Chief Secretary L. V. Subrahmanyam.

Kallam, who retired as the Chief Secretary in 2017, will be head of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and allot the subjects between secretaries of CMO. He will be authorised to call for advice from across the departments and all advisors of the government will also be accountable to him, says the order.

According to the GO, the term of appointment of Kallam will be initially for three years and he will be paid a fixed remuneration of Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

The government also issued orders for creation of nine posts in the office of the Principal Advisor.

Kallam was appointed on a day when 47 IAS, IPS and IFS officers were transferred as Jagan Reddy, who took over as the Chief Minister last week, continued rejig in the administration.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 11:09 IST