Watch | India, UK armies exhibit military synergy on Day 5 of 'Ajeya Warrior-23'

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
May 01, 2023 04:08 PM IST

The exercise, which is conducted biennially with the United Kingdom, alternates between the UK and India.

Indian Army and British Army troops carried out joint training on various tactical drills on the fifth day of the ongoing Bilateral Exercise 'Ajeya Warrior 2023' in the United Kingdom. The Indian Army is currently carrying out the 7th edition of the joint military exercise “Ajeya Warrior-23” with the British Army in the UK's Salisbury Plains. The biennial exercise commenced on Thursday and will continue until May 11.

Soldiers of the 2 Royal Gorkha Rifles from the UK and Indian Army soldiers from the Bihar Regiment are participating in the exercise. (ANI)
Also Read | Second Africa-India joint military exercise commences in city

Soldiers of the 2 Royal Gorkha Rifles from the UK and Indian Army soldiers from the Bihar Regiment are participating in the exercise. The Indian Army contingent arrived at England's Brize Norton on April 26 by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft with indigenous weapons and equipment.

A video released by news agency ANI showed Indian soldiers and British troops carrying out joint training on various tactical drills.

During the exercise, troops from both armies will engage in a variety of missions testing their operational acumen in various simulated situations.

The scope of the exercise includes a Command Post Exercise (CPX) at the Battalion level and Company level Field Training Exercise (FTX). This will showcase and refine tactical drills while also promoting inter-operability, camaraderie, and friendship between the two armies.

Also Read | India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise DUSTLIK concludes in Pithoragarh

According to the ministry of defence, the primary aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices, and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking company-level sub-conventional operations in urban and semi-urban environments under UN mandate.

The exercise, which is conducted biennially with the United Kingdom, alternates between the UK and India. The last edition was held in Chaubatia, Uttarakhand, in October 2021. According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise will further foster bilateral relations between the two countries.

(With ANI inputs)

