Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ajit Doval, Jake Sullivan discuss Afghan stabilisation
india news

Ajit Doval, Jake Sullivan discuss Afghan stabilisation

After talks between Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan, the Indian contingent was taken inside the American security zone at Kabul airport from where they took off on Tuesday morning. The American help was sought to safely take the Indian embassy staff to the airport to due blockades put up by Taliban.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Both Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan have established a direct hotline.

India's efforts to evacuate its citizens from Kabul involved discussions between National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in detail on Monday evening. After Turkey backed off from manning the Hamid Karzai International (HKI) Airport, the airport is being technically manned by the US forces with air traffic control and perimeter under American security cover.

Both the NSAs have established a direct hotline, where they keep discussing about the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. After the conversation between Doval and Sullivan, the Indian contingent was taken inside the American security zone at the airport from where they took off on Tuesday morning.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also pitched in, speaking to US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

The American assistance was sought to safely take the Indian embassy staff to HKI to due blockades put up in the way by the Taliban fighters. According to sources, the Indian convoy had to cross as many as 15 blockades on their way to the airport. The 120 diplomats and officials arrived in India on Tuesday onboard an Indian Air Force C-17 heavy-lift aircraft.

India is looking forward to the resumption of civilian flights to evacuate its citizens stranded in the war-torn country. Blinken assured Jaishankar of full support in this regard.

India is worried about the weapons left by the US troops in the wake of their withdrawal from Afghanistan. There are sniper rifles, shoulder-launched drones, body armour suits, assault rifles, humvees, strike vehicles and anti-IED vehicles, which have already been taken to Pakistan, according to sources. There are concerns that these weapons will be used against India.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Soon after the terror group claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country, and hundreds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajit doval jake sullivan taliban regime
TRENDING NEWS

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch

PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP