Ajit Doval, Lloyd Austin discuss strategic partnership, defence cooperation

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US secretary of defence Lloyd James Austin III on Friday discussed areas of mutual interest, strategic partnership and cooperation on various aspects of security and defence, according to sources.

Secretary Austin, who arrived in Delhi earlier in the day, is on a three-day official visit to the country. It is the first visit to India by a top official of the Biden administration.

In a tweet after his arrival, Secretary Austin said he was thrilled to be in India and the two countries will work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region.

"Thrilled to be here in India. The breadth of cooperation between our two nations reflects the significance of our major defense partnership, as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

Earlier in the day, Austin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed America's strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

A PMO release said the Prime Minister welcomed the warm and close relationship between the two countries, which is rooted in shared values of democracy, pluralism and commitment to a rules-based order.

PM Modi outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasized the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in India-US ties.