Home / India News / Ajit Doval, Lloyd Austin discuss strategic partnership, defence cooperation
india news

Ajit Doval, Lloyd Austin discuss strategic partnership, defence cooperation

Austin also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed America's strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:54 PM IST
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III meets National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US secretary of defence Lloyd James Austin III on Friday discussed areas of mutual interest, strategic partnership and cooperation on various aspects of security and defence, according to sources.

Secretary Austin, who arrived in Delhi earlier in the day, is on a three-day official visit to the country. It is the first visit to India by a top official of the Biden administration.

In a tweet after his arrival, Secretary Austin said he was thrilled to be in India and the two countries will work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBI conducts Joint Surprise Checks in 25 states on 30 Central departments

Objective in Bengal polls is to defeat the BJP: Yechury

ED quizzes two TMC leaders over Saradha case, ex-MP summoned

TMC moves EC over ‘rigging’ fears, BJP alleges propaganda

"Thrilled to be here in India. The breadth of cooperation between our two nations reflects the significance of our major defense partnership, as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

Earlier in the day, Austin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed America's strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

A PMO release said the Prime Minister welcomed the warm and close relationship between the two countries, which is rooted in shared values of democracy, pluralism and commitment to a rules-based order.

PM Modi outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasized the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in India-US ties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lloyd austin ajit doval
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP