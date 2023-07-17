Home / India News / Ajit, Sharad Pawar meet for 2nd time in 24 hrs as NCP boss skips Day 1 Opposition meet

Ajit, Sharad Pawar meet for 2nd time in 24 hrs as NCP boss skips Day 1 Opposition meet

ByHT News Desk
Jul 17, 2023 03:17 PM IST

Maharashtra deputy Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders met party president Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai office for the second consecutive day.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar along with other NCP leaders from his faction arrived at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre for the second consecutive day to meet party president Sharad Pawar in what is seen as an attempt to keep the party united.

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other ministers addressing to media after meeting NCP leader Sharad Pawar at Y B Chavan, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other ministers addressing to media after meeting NCP leader Sharad Pawar at Y B Chavan, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

On Sunday, NCP leaders of Ajit Pawar's faction arrived at YB Chavan Centre for an unscheduled meeting with Sharad Pawar, the first one after Pawar junior rebelled against his uncle and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2. Besides Ajit Pawar and NCP Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel, ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare, and Dilip Walse Patil met the Pawar senior in south Mumbai.

Praful Patel said the NCP chief listened to them quietly but didn't give any reaction.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, NCP's Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar camp, said Sharad Pawar is like an idol to us and they met him to seek his blessings.

"We requested him (Sharad Pawar) to keep the NCP united. We also asked him to think about our request over the next some days and guide us. He listened to us quietly but said nothing,” Patel said.

Opposition meeting in Bengaluru

The development comes amid a 2-day brainstorming session of opposition parties in Bengaluru to take on the juggernaut of Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Sunday meeting of Pawars triggered speculations of the senior Pawar skipping the Bengaluru gathering on Monday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he has spoken with the NCP chief and was informed that he would participate in the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 18.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh rejected insinuations that Pawar would skip the Opposition meeting on Monday and take part in it on Tuesday, saying the official meeting of opposition parties is on Tuesday and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is only hosting a dinner on Monday.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out