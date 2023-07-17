Ajit, Sharad Pawar meet for 2nd time in 24 hrs as NCP boss skips Day 1 Opposition meet

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar along with other NCP leaders from his faction arrived at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre for the second consecutive day to meet party president Sharad Pawar in what is seen as an attempt to keep the party united. Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other ministers addressing to media after meeting NCP leader Sharad Pawar at Y B Chavan, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

On Sunday, NCP leaders of Ajit Pawar's faction arrived at YB Chavan Centre for an unscheduled meeting with Sharad Pawar, the first one after Pawar junior rebelled against his uncle and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2. Besides Ajit Pawar and NCP Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel, ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare, and Dilip Walse Patil met the Pawar senior in south Mumbai.

Praful Patel said the NCP chief listened to them quietly but didn't give any reaction.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, NCP's Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar camp, said Sharad Pawar is like an idol to us and they met him to seek his blessings.

"We requested him (Sharad Pawar) to keep the NCP united. We also asked him to think about our request over the next some days and guide us. He listened to us quietly but said nothing,” Patel said.

Opposition meeting in Bengaluru

The development comes amid a 2-day brainstorming session of opposition parties in Bengaluru to take on the juggernaut of Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Sunday meeting of Pawars triggered speculations of the senior Pawar skipping the Bengaluru gathering on Monday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he has spoken with the NCP chief and was informed that he would participate in the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 18.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh rejected insinuations that Pawar would skip the Opposition meeting on Monday and take part in it on Tuesday, saying the official meeting of opposition parties is on Tuesday and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is only hosting a dinner on Monday.

