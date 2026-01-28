Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Where will Deputy CM's last rites be held?

An aircraft carrying Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others crashed at Baramati airport in Pune, a senior DGCA official said on Wednesday. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed after an aircraft carrying him crashed at Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI)

Pawar was enroute to Baramati from Mumbai with his PSO and an attendant when the Learjet 45 aircraft crash landed earlier today.

Ajit Pawar’s brother, Shriniwas Pawar, said his son Yugendra is in the hospital at Baramati and that the last rites will be held in Baramati.

"It's very sad moment for us. No one survived the crash. My son Yugendra (Pawar) is in the hospital at Baramati. We are all headed to Baramati. The last rites will be in Baramati," Shriniwas said.

What to know about the crash? Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was travelling along with four others when the aircraft crashed at 8.50 am, a police official said.

Kiran Gurjar, a close aide of Ajit Pawar in Baramati, said, “All six people including Ajit Pawar brought dead.”

The deputy CM had left from Mumbai early morning to visit Baramati, his hometown, to address four public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad polls.

According to Flight Radar, the flight took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and it disappeared from radar around 8.45 am.

Superintendent of Police, Sandip Singh Gill, said that after the crash, there was a fire.

"People onboard were immediately taken to the hospital," he said.

The aircraft involved in the crash was a Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet manufactured by the Learjet division of Bombardier Aerospace.

Ajit Pawar is survived by wife Sunetra, a member of Rajya Sabha and two sons, Parth and Jay. Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had contested the recent municipal corporation elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in alliance with his uncle Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP).