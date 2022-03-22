Akhilesh, Azam quit LS, Yogi leaves state council

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav resigned from Parliament on Tuesday and is likely to lead the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, indicating that the former chief minister may focus more on politics in his home state from now.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister (CM)- designate Yogi Adityanath also resigned from the state legislative council, days before he is set to take oath for a second time.

Yadav’s party colleague Azam Khan resigned as a member of Lok Sabha from Rampur. All three were elected to the state assembly after winning the Gorakhpur Urban, Karhal and Rampur seats, respectively, in the recently concluded elections

Adityanath’s resignation, tendered on Monday, was accepted on Tuesday.

Yadav was a member of the Lok Sabha from Azamgarh. With 47 assembly seats in 2017, the SP was a weak opposition, but now with 111 lawmakers, it has become stronger. Yadav has also succeeded in consolidating his party’s base though he fell far short of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s tally of 255, out of the state’s 403 seats.

While Adityanath will take oath of office as chief minister for the second successive term at a ceremony in Lucknow on Friday, former chief minister Yadav will don the mantle of the leader of Opposition. Yadav is likely to be elected as SP’s legislative party leader on Saturday, when a meeting of the new lawmakers will be held in Lucknow.

Yadav submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, days after BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh. SP leader and Rajya Sabha member Ramgopal Yadav accompanied him.

Earlier, there was speculation that Yadav and Khan would vacate their assembly seats and retain Lok Sabha membership. Ahead of his resignation, Yadav had met SP’s office bearers and supporters in Karhal on March 18. On Monday, he consulted SP’s Azamgarh office bearers.

Yadav bagged 148,000 votes to win the Karhal assembly seat by a margin of 67,504. Adityanath won the Gorakhpur Urban seat by a margin of over 100,000 votes.

SP won all the 10 assembly seats in Azamgarh. It also swept all seats in Kaushambi, Ambedkarnagar and Ghazipur districts.

Khan, who sent his resignation through Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav to Birla, won the assembly election for the 10th time. He has been in jail since September 2019 as he faces charges in 80 criminal cases. Khan’s wife, Tazeen Fatima, is a Rajya Sabha member, while their son, Abdullah, was elected to the state assembly.

Adityanath sent his resignation to legislative council chairperson Kunwar Manvendra Singh, who accepted it, said an official of the council secretariat. His term as a member of the legislative council was due to end on July 6.

Like Yadav, Adityanath contested his first assembly elections this time and led his party’s return to power with a majority.

