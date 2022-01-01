SP chief Akhilesh promises 300 units of free electricity

Households in Uttar Pradesh will get 300 units of electricity for free if people return Samajwadi Party to power in the upcoming assembly elections to be held early this year, party president Akhilesh Yadav promised on Saturday. Farmers will also get free electricity to drive pumps to irrigate their fields, he said.

“This will be the first promise in the SP’s manifesto,” the former chief minister said. “And everyone knows that what SP promises, it delivers.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party made every effort to ruin 2021, Yadav said at the party’s office in Lucknow.

He also attacked the BJP government over tax raids in Kannauj and Kanpur.

“I came to the conclusion that it was a snag in Digital India. Accidentally, the raid revealed tonnes of cash at the house of a person who is a BJP person,” he said. “And all the money that came out was not of the SP, but it might be of the BJP.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was quick to slam Yadav over his poll promise of free electricity.

“Now when elections are near, they are promising free electricity, but did not give electricity to people when they governed the state,” Adityanath said. “It was our government that provided electricity and constructed toilets.”

Similar promises have been made by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party at election rallies in Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand, states that are headed to the polls with Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, during his Vijay Rath Yatra in Unnao, Yadav had promised ₹5 lakh compensation to cyclists in a road accident and ₹5 lakh for death in a bull attack. He also promised an extension of the Kanpur metro to Unnao, and an expressway from Lucknow to Saharanpur.

