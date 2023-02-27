Akhilesh slams Centre over Sisodia's arrest: ‘Delhi will respond in 2024’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stepped up his attack Monday on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the arrest of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor policy case, saying 'people of Delhi will respond by defeating BJP in 2024 election'.

"By arresting Manish Sisodia ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, the BJP has proved it is not only against education but also against the future of the children of Delhi. People of Delhi will respond by defeating BJP in all the seven seats in the next Lok Sabha election (referring to the parliamentary seats in the national capital)."

His party also tweeted, declaring that Sisodia's arrest was the BJP trying to divert public attention from critical social and economic issues including price rise and unemployment.

"To divert attention from price rise, unemployment, and selling of public properties, BJP is getting opposition leaders arrested. Oppressive BJP wants to finish democracy."

On Sunday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had tweeted: "Manish Sisodia's arrest has proved the BJP has accepted its defeat ahead of the 2024 polls... that is why in various states it is framing opposition's powerful leaders. But those who struggle don't fear jail... After all, how long can truth be held captive."

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday after eights hours of questioning in connection with alleged irregularities involving the liquor excise policy for the city of Delhi. The central agency - accused by opposition parties of doing the bidding of the BJP and targeting rival politicians, particularly when a major election is around the corner - said he was taken into custody over inconsistencies in framing and implementation of the policy.

"Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics," Delhi chief minister and AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after his deputy's arrest.