Manish Sisodia arrest LIVE: AAP to hold nationwide protest

Published on Feb 27, 2023 09:14 AM IST

Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday, after an eight-hour questioning session by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Aam Aadmi Party to hit roads and stage protests across the country.
ByHT News Desk
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation after eight hours of questioning in the now-scrapped excise policy case, will be produced before a special CBI court at Rouse Avenue on Monday.

 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also decided to take to the streets across the country against the arrest of Sisodia. AAP's national general secretary Sandeep Pathak said they will protest across the country.

The party will also stage protests at the Bharatiya Janata Party's headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital at around 12pm. The party is also likely to hold protests in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Haryana's Rohtak, Noida, and other places, reports indicated

    AAP to protest across India against Manish Sisodia's arrest in liquor policy case

    Aam Aadmi Party to hit roads and stage protests across the country on Monday against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case.

