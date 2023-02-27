‘CBI arrested Manish Sisodia after…’: Meenakshi Lekhi over ‘Bhagat Singh’ tweet

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday slammed arrested Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for allegedly trying to hide his "sins" by using freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's name. She alleged that the children of Delhi have suffered because of the Aam Aadmi Party government and earlier governments. Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.(PTI file)

“Don't use Bhagat Singh's name to hide your sins. They (AAP) definitely formed the government in the name of honesty, but these people have proved to be the most dishonest. Children of Delhi have suffered because of this government and earlier governments,” news agency ANI quoted Lekhi as saying.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.

Before his arrest, Sisodia had tweeted that “we are followers of Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh died for the country. If I have to go to jail over such false allegations, it is a small thing”.

Lekhi added that in the name of skill training, scams were done. “The central agencies do not work on someone’s saying. If they would have worked on the BJP’s saying then they (AAP leaders) would have been arrested before the elections. But the CBI arrested him after finding the evidence,” the Union minister added.

Meanwhile, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that most of the CBI officers were opposed to arresting Sisodia but did so due to “political pressure”.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hit back at Kejriwal, saying everyone knew what the AAP national convener wrote or said was “fabricated”.

