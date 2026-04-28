Akhilesh visits BJP MLA who got injured while burning his effigy: ‘Don’t want flames of discord'

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday visited a Lucknow hospital to enquire about the health of a BJP MLA who sustained burn injuries during a protest last week.

Akhilesh Yadav visited Lucknow hospital to meet injured BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal.(X/Akhilesh Yadav)

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Anupama Jaiswal, BJP MLA from Bahraich, had sustained burn injuries on Saturday as she tried to set Akhilesh's effigy on fire during a protest over women's reservation issue.

Yadav met the BJP MLA and her family members at the Medanta Hospital in the UP capital and enquired about her condition.

In a post on X, the SP chief wrote: “We do not want flames of discord in society, but harmony and goodwill. Our positive political tradition has taught us this.”

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{{^usCountry}} "That is why we visited BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal and wished her a speedy recovery. Politics has its place, but human relationships are equally important. Harmony must prevail." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "That is why we visited BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal and wished her a speedy recovery. Politics has its place, but human relationships are equally important. Harmony must prevail." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jaiswal's husband Ashok Jaiswal described the visit as a gesture of "human sensitivity and democratic courtesy", according to PTI. He added that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken to the injured MLA and issued necessary instructions for her treatment. How the BJP MLA suffered burn injuries {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaiswal's husband Ashok Jaiswal described the visit as a gesture of "human sensitivity and democratic courtesy", according to PTI. He added that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken to the injured MLA and issued necessary instructions for her treatment. How the BJP MLA suffered burn injuries {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It all started with a protest by BJP leaders against the Opposition to protest against the women's reservation issue. The protest under the banner of the 'Mahila Janaakrosh March' was held in Lucknow on Saturday afternoon near the district magistrate's residence, where the effigies of Akhilesh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were being set ablaze, according to eyewitnesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It all started with a protest by BJP leaders against the Opposition to protest against the women's reservation issue. The protest under the banner of the 'Mahila Janaakrosh March' was held in Lucknow on Saturday afternoon near the district magistrate's residence, where the effigies of Akhilesh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were being set ablaze, according to eyewitnesses. {{/usCountry}}

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When the MLA set the effigy on fire, an explosion resembling a firecracker was heard, and flames leapt directly toward Jaiswal's face causing minor injuries.

The doctors have said the MLA suffered significant burn injuries, with around 75 per cent of her face affected.

Parts of her ear and forehead have sustained about 60 per cent burns, while injuries have also been reported on her eyebrows, nose, lips and eyes, with one eye partially affected.

Akhilesh Yadav had reacted to the incident sharing the video of the incident on his X account and writing: “Fire lighters, be cautious. Arrangements should be made for the treatment of the woman who sets fires.”

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