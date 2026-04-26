BJP MLA suffers burn injury while setting afire Akhilesh Yadav's effigy, SP leader shares video

BJP MLA from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh suffered minor burn injuries on Saturday as she tried setting afire Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's effigy afire during a protest here on the women's reservation issue. Screengrab of the video showing BJP MLA getting injured in Bahraich, (@yadavakhilesh)

The MLA, Anupama Jaiswal, was immediately admitted to a hospital and, following primary treatment, left for Lucknow for further medical consultation, PTI reported.

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"The MLA was found to have sustained superficial burns covering approximately four per cent of her forehead, and some hair on her head had also been singed. However, her eyes remain unharmed, and her condition continues to be stable," Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the district hospital M M Tripathi was quoted as saying.