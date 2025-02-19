Akhilesh Yadav backs Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark:

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday voiced his support for West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark on the ongoing Maha Kumbh and also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for what he said was “mismanagement” at the world's biggest religous gathering at UP's Prayagraj. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Akhilesh Yadav highlighted that many people from Bengal died in the Maha Kumbh stampede and claimed that FIRs were not being filed in Uttar Pradesh. “What Mamata Banerjee said about the situation is correct. Many from her state have lost their lives. A significant number of people from Bengal and other states have died. FIRs are not being registered. Why was this Maha Kumbh held in the first place? Devotees have been coming for centuries, and the Kumbh has a long history. Who was responsible for the arrangements?” news agency ANI quoted Akhilesh Yadav as saying.

Akhilesh Yadav also accused Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath of exploiting public emotions, pointing out that the CM had claimed arrangements were made for 100 crore people. “When the CM said they had made provisions for 100 crore people, it gave the public confidence. People believed that everything would be well organised, especially after celebrities and notable figures were invited. But that was not the case... The BJP is capitalising on the public’s emotions. This Kumbh saw the highest number of missing persons, the most deaths, and the largest number of people falling ill,” he stated.

Mamata Banerjee, in a statement on Tuesday to the West Bengal assembly, said she respects holy Ganga and the significance of the Maha Kumbh but strongly criticised the UP government for the alleged poor arrangements and termed the religious fair ‘Mrityu Kumbh’.

"This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'... I respect the Maha Kumbh and the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning. How many people have been found?" Banerjee said. She also pointed to the inequality in arrangements, highlighting how VIPs could pay up to ₹1 lakh for camps while the poor had no such provisions. “Stampedes are common in such events, but arrangements must be made. What planning did you make?” she asked.