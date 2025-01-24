Akhilesh Yadav comes to Arvind Kejriwal's rescue, dares CM Yogi Adityanath to drink Yamuna water in Mathura

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has jumped to the defence of Arvind Kejriwal after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the AAP leader over Yamuna river pollution. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)

While taking a dig at Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav questioned whether the Uttar Pradesh CM would dare to take a sip of water from the Yamuna river in Mathura.

"Before challenging others, people should dare sip water from the Yamuna, which flows through Mathura in their state," the SP chief said in a Hindi post.

"Those who challenge others should do 'Aachman' with Yamuna's water flowing through Mathura in their state," Akhilesh Yadav added in a post on X without naming CM Yogi.

Adityanath's ‘turned Yamuna into dirty drain’ charge at Kejriwal

Yadav's sharp reaction comes after Adityanath, while campaigning for the BJP in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls, said that the former chief minister of Kejriwal has sinned by turning Yamuna into a "dirty drain".

Adityanath, whose ministers took a dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj during Mahakumbh on Wednesday, questioned whether Kejriwal and his ministers could take a bath in the Yamuna like his cabinet.

"He should answer if he has moral courage," Adityanath said.

Addressing an election rally in Delhi's Kirari, Adityanath further alleged that the devotees and saints of Mathura-Vrindavan were incurring suffering due to the dirty Yamuna water coming from Delhi into Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi assembly election 2025

Interestingly, Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Kejriwal's AAP are integral constituents of the opposition's INDIA block that was announced earlier before the general elections for the year 2024. INDIA bloc challenged BJP-led NDA. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in the national capital in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

A total of 699 candidates are vying for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

Yamuna has become a major political issue in Delhi over the years, mainly due to its severe pollution and the ongoing struggle to clean and conserve it.