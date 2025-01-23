Delhi Cong shares audio clip on ‘AAP’s link to liquor scam’

New Delhi Delhi Congress holds a press conference. (ANI)

Congress leaders on Thursday played an audio clip which they alleged purportedly showed “senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders” discussing monetary gains from liquor companies.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, senior leader Pawan Khera shared a purported audio recording, which, he claimed was a “conversation” by AAP’s Narela MLA Sharad Chauhan.

“The audio exposes how the then liquor minister of AAP Manish Sisodia used to execute the liquor scam on the advice of Arvind Kejriwal. It is clearly heard in the audio that AAP used the money taken from liquor companies in the Gujarat, Punjab and Goa elections; it was also said that now, money is coming to Delhi from Punjab,” Khera said.

Despite repeated requests, the AAP did not issue comment on the allegations. However, the AAP has continuously stated it was implicated in the excise policy case by vested interests and opposition parties, seeking to imprison their leaders and stall developmental works.

In the press conference, Khera said: “It has happened for the first time in history that the chief minister and deputy CM of the same state have gone to jail for the same scam. Those who promised a world class model in Delhi are also authoring global scams.”

The audio clip shared by Khera, which could not be verified by HT, depicted two men conversing in Hindi. In the clip, one man is heard saying that he was there when the “policy was being drafted with Manish ji”. The voice goes on to add that they should “collaborate with a couple of liquor companies” in order to raise funds of elections in states such as Gujarat and Goa.