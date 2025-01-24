Arvind Kejriwal agrees that 'Delhi's law and order is very bad', asks CM Yogi to ‘guide’ Amit Shah

Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party responded to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's criticism of Delhi's law and order situation, saying the national capital's law and order come under the Union home ministry. The former Delhi chief minister also suggested Yogi Adityanath “guide” Union home minister Amit Shah on the matter, reported news agency ANI. Kejriwal hit back at UP CM Yogi(@AamAadmiParty)

Arvind Kejriwal was responding to Yogi Adityanath's statement on Thursday about the law and order situation, especially regarding Bangladeshi immigrants. The UP chief minister was in Delhi to address to rally ahead of the February assembly election.

"I would like to tell Yogi ji that the law and order in Delhi come under Amit Shah. He should sit down with Amit Shah and guide him, explain to him how law and order has to be mended. Amit Shah is busy toppling governments and poaching MLAs," Arvind Kejriwal told reporters.

The former Delhi CM also agreed with the assessment that law and order had not been maintained in Delhi, saying, “I agree with Yogi ji that Delhi's law and order is very bad.11 gangsters have captured the entire Delhi. Yogi Ji said that he wiped out gangsters in UP.”

He noted that gangsters, firings and the safety of women were an issue in the national capital.

Yogi Adityanath on Delhi government

Addressing a crowd in the Janakpuri constituency, Yogi Adityanath accused Kejriwal's AAP government of 'instigating riots' in 2020 in Delhi with the help of 'Bangladeshi infiltrators'.

“With the help of Bangladeshi infiltrators, their (AAP) councillors and officials together instigated riots in 2020. They created chaos and hooliganism in Shaheen Bagh. Today if you look at the states where the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, you will find a clean environment there,” he said.

He appealed to the crowd that if a double-engine government as formed in Delhi they would get their basic amenities and move towards making the city “Indrapastha”.

The Delhi assembly election is set to take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes on February 8.