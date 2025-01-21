Arvind Kejriwal warns Delhi voters on power cuts: ‘Moment you press Kamal Ka Button…’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), warning Delhi voters of “six-hour power outages” in the capital if the saffron party comes to power. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in support of party candidate Mukesh Goel, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Addressing a rally in the Adarsh Nagar constituency in support of party candidate Mukesh Goel, the former Delhi CM said,"Today, Delhi gets 24 hours of electricity. Ten years ago, there used to be six-hour power cuts. BJP governs 20 states, yet none of them gets 24-hour electricity.

“If you press the wrong button, Delhi will return to six-hour power cuts. The moment you press 'Kamal ka button', electricity will be gone before you reach home,” PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

"In Gujarat, a 400-unit bill amounts to ₹4,500. But if you press the wrong button here, soon you'll be paying ₹10,000 for electricity," Kejriwal warned.

Stressing on his government's focus on welfare, he remarked, “If God asks me what I did on earth, I'll say I provided education for the poor.” He announced that the AAP will establish three mohalla clinics in every ward to expand access to healthcare.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, Kejriwal said,"They never tell what they have done for Delhi in the last 10 years. All they do is abuse me and call me names. These days, BJP leaders are sleeping in slums and playing carrom with your kids. But I want to caution you - these are the same people who demolish slums."

Adarsh Nagar constituency

Adarsh Nagar assembly constituency is a part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat. The AAP had wrested the seat from the BJP in 2015, with Pawan Kumar Sharma winning again in 2020.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

(With PTI inputs)